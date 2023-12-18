How to start Winter Wonderland in Ark: Survival Ascended on non-official servers

It really can be Christmas every day.

The Winter Wonderland event is coming to Ark: Survival Ascended, but how do you activate the event if you are not playing on an unofficial server?

With the partnership with CurseForge for Ark: Survival Ascended, accessing limited-time events on unofficial servers is much easier and has the benefit of being able to be activated whenever you like—so you can celebrate the festive season throughout the year if you wish.

Installing the mod to activate the event requires some admin work, but we’ve made it easy for you with detailed instructions below.

How to start Winter Wonderland on single-player or non-dedicated servers

To start the Winter Wonderland event on a single-player or non-dedicated server in Ark: Survival Ascended, download the specific mod and activate it for your server. To do this, follow these steps:

Select the “Mods” tab from the main menu

Search for “Winter Wonderland” in the Mods tab

Click on the Winter Wonderland mod and select “Install”

Once installed, go to your game setup screen and select “Mod Settings”

The Winter Wonderland mod will be shown in the “Available Mods” tab

Select Winter Wonderland and activate the mod.

By using mods to deliver the event in Ark: Survival Ascended, you’ll be able to run the event whenever you like. So, if you fancy bringing some festive cheer in the middle of July, the world is your oyster.

How to start Winter Wonderland on unofficial servers in Ark: Survival Ascended

Adding the Winter Wonderland mod to an unofficial server is a bit trickier than the single-player and non-dedicated approach, as it requires access to server settings. Therefore, you’ll need to be the server owner or an admin.

To enable the Winter Wonderland event on private servers, add the mod ID to your server command-line launch arguments (-mods=modID). You don’t need to do anything else to activate the event.

The Mod ID won’t be available to add to your server until the Winter Wonderland event goes live on official servers. Once patch notes are available, the mod ID will be listed there. Once you have the mod ID, you can activate the event whenever you like.