How to preload Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox

Ark: Survival Ascended is finally here for Xbox Series X|S and Windows gamers after a long wait, but preloading the game isn’t a simple task.

Despite being set to launch at 9am PT on Nov. 21, 2023, Ark: Survival Ascended is still not yet available to purchase on Xbox, and, as such, downloading the game ahead of the launch is a confusing task.

Thankfully, it can be done with relative ease once you know what you are doing, meaning you’ll be ready in plenty of time to begin your adventures across the world of Ark.

Preload guide for Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox

Open up your app. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Preloading Ark: Survival Ascended on Xbox ahead of the release can be confusing as it still doesn’t show as available to purchase or download on the official Microsoft Store via your console—but there is a workaround.

In order to preload Ark: Survival Ascended, open the Xbox App on your mobile device and search for the game. Click on Ark: Survival Ascended, and a page for the game should pop up with a green button that says “Download to console.”

Click that button, and your Xbox will begin to automatically download Ark: Survival Ascended, even if you’re yet to buy the game. Of course, you’ll need to do that before you dive into the action properly.

The download on Xbox Series X|S is around 61GB, so make sure you’ve got it completed early in order to jump straight into the action when the game officially launches.