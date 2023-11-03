Black is a really cool and eye-catching color, and that’s true in Ark: Survival Ascended too. If you want to make your character’s clothes, tamed creatures, and even items black, you need to learn how to make Black Dye.

What does Black Dye do in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, you use Black Dye, like all other Dyes, to change the color of your armor, things you use, buildings, weapons, and even your tamed animals. It lets you make everything look different in your own way.

And just like the name says, it makes them black.

How to make Black Dye in Ark: Survival Ascended

To make Black Dye in Ark: Survival Ascended, you need 15 Narcoberries, two Charcoal, and some Water.

You can pick Narcoberries from bushes around the island. Just press E on PC, Y on Xbox, or Triangle on PlayStation when near a bush. Make Charcoal by burning Wood in a Campfire or another fire. For Water, go into any water area with a Canteen, Water Jar, or Waterskin to fill it up.

Put these ingredients into a Cooking Pot or Industrial Cooker, light it, and wait 10 seconds. You’ll get five Black Dyes from each mix of Narcoberries, Charcoal, and Water.

What other Dyes are there in Ark: Survival Ascended?

In Ark: Survival Ascended, there are lots of different Dyes, not just Black Dye. You can find colors like Black, Blue, Brick, Brown, Cantaloupe, Cyan, Forest, Green, Magenta, Mud, Navy, Olive, Orange, Parchment, Pink, Purple, Red, Royalty, Silver, Sky, Slate, Tan, Tangerine, White, and Yellow.

To make different Dyes in Ark: Survival Ascended, you always use Charcoal and Water, but you need a different third thing for each color. For example, for Black Dye you will need to use Narcoberries, and for Red Dye, you use Tintoberries. Blue Dye needs Azulberries, and for Yellow, you use Amarberries.