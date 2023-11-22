Sometimes you just don’t want to waste hours grinding to get resources in a game like Ark: Survival Ascended and fortunately, for those times there is creative mode.

Creative mode is a feature that many open-world crafting games have which allows players to get unlimited access to resources and other items straight from the in-game menu. This is the perfect solution for players who just want to build some things and have a relaxed adventure.

If that sounds like you then the good news is using Ark: Survival Ascended creative mode couldn’t be easier. Here is everything you need to know.

How to go into Creative Mode in Ark: Survival Ascended

Entering creative mode in Ark: Survival Ascended is very simple and can be done anytime while on a server you are hosting.

There are two ways to enter creative mode; one can be down with the commands screen and the other must be done when setting up your server. If you’re just starting an island then from the creation screen choose Game Rules then Rules, scroll down, and toggle on Show Creative Mode. Now once you start the game and press Esc you’ll see the enter creative mode option.

For those who didn’t set up their server this way, there is another solution. Using console commands you can activate creative mode on servers that you own or admin.

First, open up the menu by pressing Esc, or Start depending on your controller method.

Now, choose settings.

From the settings menu go to Advanced and toggle the Console Access setting in the left menu On.

Return to the setting menu and in the bottom corner you will see console command.

Select this and type into the command box “gcm”.

Press enter and that should do it, now your game should be in creative mode.

To turn off Ark: Survival Ascended creative mode, all you need to do is go back to the command box and type GCM once again. This will turn the mode off completely so you can continue your save as normal, with the extra bonuses you picked up while in creative.