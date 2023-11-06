How to find and tame a Therizinosaur in Ark: Survival Ascended

Therizinosaurs are one of the most deadly creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended and are a must-have for any player looking to bolster their squad.

A Therizinosaur is an extremely versatile tame, able to collect berries, thatch, wood, and more, as well as being capable in combat situations with attacks that can inflict heavy punishment upon enemies.

Naturally, this all comes at a cost though as they can be a difficult beast to tame—especially due to the deadly threat they pose.

Where to find a Therizinosaur in Ark: Survival Ascended

Therizinosaurs can be found across the map on The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended and are one of the early threats that Survivors are likely to come across when they initially spawn, as they can regularly be found near the beaches.

If you’re on the hunt for a Therizinosaur, stick to lower ground and away from the mountains, and I advise sticking to forest and grassland areas. While they can be found in the swamp, so can many other extremely dangerous creatures.

Ideally, the best location to find a Therizinosaur is on the south of The Island near the beaches, as there are few other aggressive dinosaurs in these areas, making them easier to tame.

How to tame a Therizinosaur in Ark: Survival Ascended

Extremely versatile. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Taming a Therizinosaur is a mean feat due to the extremely high damage output these creatures have, so being safe is paramount to your success—as they can quickly turn even the best-laid plans.

Due to their size, however, they can be trapped in small structures and this is a recommended strategy as it not only provides safety to the Survivors but, once knocked out, also protects the Therizinosaur from other hostile creatures.

A crossbow or a Longneck Rifle are the best knockout methods for Therizinosaur, with the best option being Shocking Tranquilizer Darts. However, if you don’t have access to those, Tranquilizer Darts or Tranq Arrows are also effective.

Despite its scary appearance, the Therizinosaur is actually a herbivore and, therefore, will not eat meat. Exceptional Kibble is the best taming food for a Therizinosaur, particularly on a public server with no boosted rates as it is a long taming process otherwise.

On a server with boosted rates, Mejoberries are a viable option but be sure to plan things in advance to ensure you have all the narcotics you need to keep the Therizinosaur unconscious, as its Topor can reduce rapidly.