How to find and tame a Diplodocus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Diplodocus in Ark: Survival Ascended has a unique taming method that can be offputting at first, but actually turns out to be one of the game’s more pleasant experiences.

Unlike the majority of other tameable creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended, the best approach isn’t to knock it out and feed it through its inventory. Instead, you’ll have to essentially play a game with the wild creature.

Fortunately, it’s not too difficult to do and is a rewarding experience that provides you with a great means of transportation.

Where to find a Diplodocus in Ark: Survival Ascended

While Diplodocus are widespread throughout The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended and can be found in many of the forests and grassland across the map, the best spot to locate them is in the Redwood biome.

The Redwood biome is an extremely dangerous area with a whole host of carnivores that can quickly ruin your taming plans, but you get lucky and find a Diplodocus in a safer area of the map, that may be your best bet to tame.

If you do need to venture into the Redwood, be wary of Raptors, Rexes, Terror Birds, Purlovia, and basically everything else that can leap at you from the bushes.

How to tame a Diplodocus in Ark: Survival Ascended

A friendly beast. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Diplodocus is one of few creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended that can be tamed with both violent and non-violent means, though the best approach is to opt for a passive tame.

To do this, place either Regular Kibble, Mejoberries, or other berries in the last slot in your hotbar and approach the Diplodocus. A prompt will then appear to feed the creature, requiring you to hit E on PC, Y on Xbox, or Triangle on PlayStation.

The Diplodocus will attack you, but its attack does not do any damage. Instead, the creature is playing with you and will knock you back with a tail attack. While this doesn’t do any damage, you will receive fall damage if it knocks you off a cliff or a tall rock.

You can avoid the attack by standing underneath its belly or in front of it, by its neck, as the knockback attack will come from its tail. As long as you don’t attack the Diplodocus, it will not lose any taming effectiveness.

You can also use a Ghillie Suit to reduce the likelihood of the Diplodocus spotting you or try to trap the Diplodocus by building walls around it, which provides the added benefit of ensuring you are not knocked too far away.