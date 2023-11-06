How to find and tame a Basilosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Basilosaurus are one of the best tames you can get your hands on in Ark: Survival Ascended due to their exceptional versatility.

An extremely capable ocean mount that can fend off even the most threatening creature, Basilosaurus are immune to shock attacks from Cnidaria and Electrophorus, and cannot be grabbed by the Tusoteuthis.

On top of this, the Basilosaurus can provide insulation to a rider, can be used to effectively gather Bio Toxen, and automatically generates oil. If you want one at your disposal, we have everything you need to know here.

Where to find a Basilosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

Basilosaurus can be found in the oceans surrounding The Island in Ark: Survival Ascended, specifically in shallower parts and not in the deep, and can often be found alongside Ichyosaurus and Manta.

The Mantas can make taming a Basilosaurus a real handful, as they can quickly tear through your health and that of your mount, so players should be extremely cautious. Other threats surrounding Basilosaurus are Megalodons, which also create problems.

Basilosaurus will take damage from swimming in deep water, so you don’t need the search the depths in your hunt to find one, and can often be spotted from the surface due to their huge size.

How to tame a Basilosaurus in Ark: Survival Ascended

A worthwhile tame. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Basilosaurus are not aggressive, so don’t pose a direct threat to Survivors, but the nearby creatures, including Mantas and Megalodons, can cause issues. Therefore, it’s wise to clear the area of any threats beforehand.

You don’t need to knock a Basilosaurus out to tame, as they are tamed passively, so you need to have the required food in the last slot in your hot bar. Swim up the Basilosaurus and press the interact button (E on PC, Y on Xbox, Triangle on PlayStation) to feed it.

However, you need to be careful as the Basilosaurus will spew blood around its mouth when eating, which can attract aggressive creatures like Manta and Megalodon. Be sure to clear them out whenever they appear.

The best food for taming a Basilosaurus is Exceptional Kibble, though Raw Mutton, Raw Prime Meat, and Raw Meat are viable options due to the fact as Basilosaurus is a quick tame and even a high-level creature can be tamed in under half an hour without any boosts to server rates.