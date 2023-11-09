Can you tame Alphas in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Ark: Survival Ascended provides a variation of challenges to encounter and creatures to tame—but is it possible to combine the two and tame Alpha creatures?

Alpha creatures in Ark: Survival Ascended can spawn across the map and, left unchecked, will wreak havoc by attacking wild creatures, players, and any tamed creatures they come across—and they can be particularly challenging to overcome.

In the base game, Alpha Raptors, Rexes, Carnos, Megalodons, Mosasaurus, Tusoteuthis, and Leedsichthys can be found in the wild—but is it possible to add them to your ranks by taming?

Can Alphas be tamed in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Watch your back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The short answer is no, these powerful creatures cannot be tamed in Ark: Survival Ascended and instead act as giant loot boxes that can be defeated to reap some major rewards.

However, due to the extensive modding community in Ark: Survival Ascended that has now been provided with a full devkit to develop new features, there may be mods further down the line that allow for Alpha creatures to join your collection.

Other mods around Alphas have already been created, including Alpha Everything, which can see any tameable creature spawn as an Alpha variant—so you could come across an Alpha Dodo or an Alpha Giganotosaurus.

Even with that mod, however, Alpha creatures cannot be tamed, so it will require an entirely new creation if that is to change.