Ark Survival Ascended November 15 update: Full patch notes listed

The latest title update for Ark: Survival Ascended has been released on Steam, providing bug fixes and a change to a particular type of wild babies.

Since being released on PC on Oct. 27, Ark: Survival Ascended has seen a number of patches deployed, all of which will be present on the Xbox and PlayStation launches of the game when they eventually drop.

Some patches are more in-depth than others and, so far, all the patches issued have been listed as “minor” by Studio Wildcard—potentially meaning the “major” patches will come with the launch of DLC maps.

Ark: Survival Ascended’s v26.25 update was deployed on Nov. 15 and provides fixes for servers, with all the changes detailed below.

Ark: Survival Ascended Nov. 15 patch notes

Fixes inbound. Image via Studio Wildcard

The Nov. 15 patch for Ark: Survival Ascended was described as a “minor version for servers”, resulting in just a few tweaks in the game that focused on some fixes.

An issue harvesting bushes with some dinosaurs was fixed in the latest version and mating was made slightly easier with a fix to the short mating range for dinosaurs, as well as a fix for an unspecified exploit.

The final update in the patch has resulted in wild Kairuku babies now being claimable in the same fashion as other baby dinos—making them free to claim if the parent creature has been tamed or killed.

You can see the full patch notes from the official Ark website here below:

v26.25 (server) – 11/15/2023 – Minor version for servers