All Ark: Survival Ascended mods available on Xbox and PlayStation at launch

Ark: Survival Ascended is bringing mods to console players for the first time in the series, allowing more ways to play and greater creativity.

However, there are a significantly reduced number of mods available for Xbox and PlayStation players than those on PC at launch—which causes crossplay problems as you need to have the same mods as the server installed if you want to access it.

Over time, additional mods will be made available each week to provide new experiences and opportunities, which should put the game closer in line with those on PC. However, the total of mods will always be less on a console.

Below, you can see every mod available for Xbox and PlayStation players in Ark: Survival Ascended at launch.

Additions Ascended

A deadly beast. Image via Garuga123.

The Additions mods by Garuga123 in Ark: Survival Ascended are broken down into seven separate mods, each of which introduces a brand new creature into the world of Ark.

These are the Brachiosaurus, Ceratosaurus, Deinotherium, Xiphactinus, Helicoprion, Deinosuchus, and the Archelon. Three of those can be found on land, while the Deinosuchus is found in the swamps, and the other three can be found in oceans.

These creatures also provide materials like algae from the Archelon’s shell and venom from the Ceratosaurus, which can be used for crafting.

Upgrade Station

Rather than constantly farming loot drops and hunting Alpha creatures for the best items, the Upgrade Station mod switches it up with the ability to gradually upgrade weapons, armor, and saddles from Primitive level to Ascendant.

The mod also includes the ability to salvage weapons, armor, saddles, and structures for resources, which can then be used to craft other items, and is stackable with other mods as it doesn’t alter any core files.

Svartalfheim

Beautiful. Image via Nektaus_Modding.

There are four mods by Nekatus_Modding that are tied to Svartalfheim, the custom no-flying map that introduces new features, environments, and even AI enemies, all of which can be downloaded on Xbox—the first being the map itself.

The Dwarven Builders Mod introduces a custom-made Dwarven structure tier, which is an alternative to metal structures in the game, and the Svartalfheim Armory contains Dwarven-themed skins for players and dinos.

Finally, the S-Dino Variants mods introduce a new variation of creatures to the game that are “glowy” and “beautiful”, with stat adjustments once tamed that boost Attack Damage, Movement Speed, and Health.

Identity Helper

A simple mod, the Identity Helper provides a widget to reveal your EOS ASA ID—making it easier to identify your player individually in busy servers that have a lot going on.

On Xbox, you just need to press the RB Button and press the Right Stick to get the information to appear. On PlayStation, press the Right Stick and R1.

Chaos Creator

Cause carnage. Image via blitzfire911.

Crafted especially for Twitch streamers, the Chaos Creator mod allows viewers to redeem Bits or Channel Points to affect the streamer’s game by spawning dinosaurs, providing loot, teleporting, and much more.

Viewers can choose whether to help or hinder the streamer, providing a fun, interactive, and, as the mod name suggests, chaotic experience.

Utilities Plus

Utilities Plus is a mod on Ark: Survival Ascended by blitzfire911 that adds versions of many existing items that can be used repeatedly, along with additional quality-of-life items, reducing the need for crafting the same item repeatedly.

These include reusable Bolas, Grappling Hooks, Parachutes, and torches, as well as the U+ Binoculars.

Automated Ark

Automated Ark is a mod that is “lightweight” and “vanilla themed” that provides “function over form”, with quality-of-life additions that provide more automation to Ark: Survival Ascended to remove some of the mundane takes from the game.

This includes Auto-Pulling, OCD Storage, and Egg Management which helps you keep track and organize all of the items you collect on your journey—and saves back-and-forth trips to storage while you gather the required materials for crafting.