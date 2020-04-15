Wraith’s free Forgotten in the Void Twitch Prime skin available now

It seems Apex Legends’ poster child is getting a new look—courtesy of Twitch Prime.

Respawn and Twitch have teamed up once again to offer a free skin to Apex players today. The Forgotten in the Void Wraith skin is available now on the Twitch Prime website until May 14.

Become one with time and space with the Forgotten in the Void Wraith skin, available through May 14 when you link your #TwitchPrime account.



🌀 : https://t.co/HMPynZXk2l pic.twitter.com/i7LPRtPzTQ — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 15, 2020

The Forgotten in the Void skin splatters Wraith’s typical black outfit with purple, blue, and pink hues. The Interdimensional Skirmisher also gets her bangs dyed to match her new look. And a scar on her face makes it look like the legend really did get forgotten in another dimension.

To claim your free Twitch Prime loot, Apex players need to have their EA account linked with their Twitch Prime account. Then claim your skin and it should be waiting for you the next time you login to Respawn’s battle royale.

Players who don’t have Twitch Prime should be able to sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial, giving you Wraith’s new skin anyway.

It seems there are plenty more free Apex skins on the horizon as well. Apex fans are urged to “come back to find out” about Twitch Prime loot coming in May and June. And there are five more future skins labeled “available soon,” likely following Twitch Prime’s once-a-month release schedule.