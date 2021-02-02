Will Apex Legends be cross-play compatible on the Nintendo Switch?

Apex Legends is coming to the Nintendo Switch on March 9, Respawn announced today. That means fans will finally be able to enjoy the popular battle royale title on the console next month. Switch players will also get to enjoy the game with their friends on other platforms since Apex will be cross-play compatible.

Switch players can compete against other people on the platform and players from other consoles or PC. The Switch version of Apex features the entire game, although there were “smart optimizations” to make the game compatible with the console. Fans can play the game on the go or dock their Switch to enjoy the action on a bigger screen.

The Switch version of Apex comes out a few weeks after the launch of season eight, which means players can expect a lot of new content. The new 30-30 Repeater lever-action rifle, Gold Magazine, and Heat Shields will be introduced in the new season. Fans will finally get their hands on Fuse, the latest legend joining the Apex Games.

Switch players will receive 30 free levels for their season eight battle pass to make up for the lost time. Players will also earn double XP for two weeks after launch to celebrate Apex coming to a new platform.

Switch players will finally have the chance to join their friends on other consoles and platforms in one of the most popular battle royale titles on the market. Apex will be released on the Switch on March 9 and crossplay will be enabled at launch.