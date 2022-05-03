Who is Valkyrie’s voice actor in Apex Legends?

Where we're going, we don't need seat belts.

Valkyrie has left quite the impression since joining the Apex games.

Originally joining the cast of characters in season nine of Apex Legends, Valkyrie is a pilot who combines aerial surveillance with attacking prowess. She’s also a character steeped in Titanfall lore, as the daughter of Viper, one of the pilot boss fights players took on in Titanfall 2.

With such an important character to the vast story of Apex and Titanfall, it was important to get Valkyrie’s voice just right, as the cast of voice actors in the game expanded once more to accommodate the pilot.

Here’s who voices Valkyrie in Apex Legends.

Who is Valkyrie’s voice actor in Apex?

Valkyrie is voiced by American voice actor Erika Ishii.

Her call sign is Valkyrie. 😏



Meet @erikaishii, the voice behind our newest Legend taking to the skies in Legacy. pic.twitter.com/cEIR0SqYdv — Respawn (@Respawn) April 19, 2021

If Valkyrie sounds familiar to you, that’s because Ishii voices many characters in popular games and animated series. In addition to Apex, her credits include voicing Ana Bray in Destiny 2, Dr. Wenjie Evans in Deathloop, and Lumu in Halo Infinite.

Additionally, they’re a regular presence in several popular TTRPG shows, including Dimension 20, and made multiple guest appearances on Critical Role.

The skies belong to you, Erika.