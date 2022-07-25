Who is the voice actor for Vantage in Apex Legends?

Get ready to hear a lot more of Vantage in the weeks to come.

Season 14 of Apex Legends, Hunted, kicks off in just a few weeks. And as with all seasons of the game so far, it comes with a new legend. Fans were excited to learn just how the newest legend to enter the game, Vantage, would sound, given the teasers that the official Apex social accounts dropped included journals written by a young girl who sounded energetic and filled with excitement.

Fans don’t have to wait any longer. Respawn Entertainment tweeted on Monday to announce the newest member of the Apex voice acting family: Natalie Cañizares.

Finally. Vantage and her bat HATE being cooped up. Say "hi" to our newest Legend—Natalie Cañizares! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/SLZGPA2xiW — Respawn (@Respawn) July 25, 2022

Cañizares is an American actress. While her credits mostly include roles from just the past couple of years, you may recognize her voice from the animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines, where she voiced Catherine the food blogger. Her credits also include roles in live action film and television such as Mayans M.C., Dead Body, and La Mesa.

While she has done voice acting work before, Apex is Cañizares’ first role in a video game. Knowing the Apex team and how the game functions, we’re sure to hear much more of her voice in the weeks and months to come.

Cañizares and Vantage will enter the game on Aug. 9, when season 13 ends and the newest season of Apex, Hunted, begins.