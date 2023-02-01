Respawn Entertainment has thrown a bomb into the Apex Legends community when revealing an art piece on Twitter on Jan. 31, showing Seer fighting an unknown character who uses throwing knives as weapons.

“Who’s knife guy?” immediately asked users under the tweet. Others have cropped and zoomed in on a part of the image that shows a “Seer vs. Gauge” banner, referring to the character on the art.

Who exactly is Gauge? Here is everything we know about this character.

Who is Gauge in Apex Legends?

Gauge appears to be the next playable character to arrive in Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment has a tradition of teasing its next characters through various lore media, sometimes even dropping clues within the game itself.

This time, Gauge has been officially revealed as a character from Apex’s lore through special art that shows them in a face-off with Seer.

You can get knocked down, even with the best intentions. It’s easy to get back up when the crowd’s behind you, but can you rise when they're against you?



Join Seer at Encore for the final Seasonal Episode of Reflections of the Moon, available today.



🎨: @clairepngart pic.twitter.com/09U4mMDtw9 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 31, 2023

Gauge is to be further introduced in the Encore Chapter of the Reflections of the Moon comic in Apex. Since it doesn’t release until later on Feb. 1, it’s still unclear which additional information will be revealed about him through the comic.

The artist then shared another concept design of the character, showing more details of his outfit:

Image via clairepngart

Gauge’s name had already leaked through file mining previously. His name was linked to two other keywords: Caliber and Ballistic, which appear to be weapons or ability names, and could give us a clue about his playstyle.

In the art, he’s shown wielding two weapons at the same time, and several leaks previously suggested a system for dual-weapon usage was implemented into the game’s files. Fans speculated it was done to lay the groundwork for an upcoming character.

Since then, many fans have been eagerly waiting to see a Legend with Akimbo guns release, and it could very well be Gauge.

The developer has yet to confirm any information about Gauge being a playable character, let alone his abilities, though.

More details will likely be revealed soon, however, as Season 16 is quickly approaching and its new Legend hasn’t been announced yet. Apex Legends Season 16 will kick off on Feb. 14