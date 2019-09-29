When does Apex Legends season 3 start?

Season two of Apex Legends got off to an excellent start. Unlike the previous season, Respawn finally put its best foot forward and gave fans what they asked for.

Instead of lackluster skins and minimal content, we were met with a pleasant surprise. The season is far from over, though, and there’s still plenty of time to complete your Battle Pass and soak up all the cosmetic goodies. But what’s next for Apex and when’s the next season?

We don’t know exactly what’s in store for the game just yet, but we do have a good idea. Similar to season two, Respawn will drop tons of exciting features, skins, and challenges for the penultimate season of 2019.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

But most importantly, the next season will bring a new character and a new map. The full details have yet to be released, but players are surely in for some exciting content. It’s about time, too.

Season three will kick off on Oct. 1.