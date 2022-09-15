When does Apex Legends’ Beast of Prey event begin?

The stakes are higher than ever in Apex Legends‘ new collection event Beast of Prey. The event centers around Loba and her heirloom, a pointed fan that acts as a weaponized replica of the one her mother owned. Other legends are jumping into the fray with new mechanical legend skins and weapon skins, muddying the waters when it comes to distinguishing predator and prey.

Beast of Prey is Apex‘s first season 14 collection event, and it promises plenty of fun with the new limited-time mode Gun Run. A team-based take on Gun Game in other FPSes, Gun Run pits four teams of three legends against each other in a fast-paced competition to land kills with just about all of the game’s myriad amount of weapons. Combined with the new skins and Loba’s heirloom, the event will have something for just about every player.

Eager to jump in? Here’s when Beast of Prey begins in Apex.

Apex Beast of Prey event start date and time

According to the official event trailer shared by developer Respawn Entertainment, Beast of Prey will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 20. This is consistent with the beginning of Apex‘s seasons and other events, which usually begin on Tuesdays. Respawn didn’t announce a start time, but patches and other updates usually go live around 12pm CT, so the event will likely go live then.

Best of Prey will run for two weeks, ending on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Players will have until then to complete the free prize tracker and earn or purchase any event-exclusive cosmetics that they want. Gun Run will also become unavailable at this point, so make sure to get in all your running and gunning before Oct. 4.