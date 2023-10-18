TSM Mande discovers new Apex Legends movement mechanic that’s been in game the whole time

The continued debate between mouse and keyboard versus controller has long been settled by Apex pros like TSM Mande, but can the newly discovered Emote Slide add extra time onto a mouse and keyboard player’s life?

The “Emote Slide,” created by YouTuber Berghy, has taken the spotlight for mouse and keyboard players looking to add new fancy footwork into their play style. The mechanic uses the emote wheel to initiate an animation, which is then canceled by crouching and switches directly into a Faide Slide (hold forward and slide at the same time). While momentum is added, the Emote Slide is only executed with a holstered weapon.

The purpose of this new movement mechanic is to gain momentum where it wouldn’t naturally be available after strafing and shooting. It allows you to reposition or bridge the gap between yourself and the enemy in front of you in an otherwise unsurvivable 1-versus-1 situation against a controller player.

While this new mechanic can be used on either input, this is yet another technique added onto a mouse and keyboard player’s belt. From Faide Slide, Superglide, Wallbounce, and Tap-Strafe, the Emote Slide is used to surprise the opposition with a burst of speed and unpredictable movement. But if you cannot shoot during the emote animation, is it actually helpful?

TSM Mande claims the new mechanic is “insane” and suggests that it will likely take “three months for them (developers) to remove it” as the slide will be seen by devs as a bug or an exploit. The fact that mouse and keyboard users have to utilize movement tech to take on controller players is a ridiculous thing in itself. While movement is added to characters such as Horizon, Revenant, and Octane, they are predominantly used to the detriment of mouse and keyboard players.

Worst of all though is that the popular streamer and controller user, Extesy can be seen demonstrating the Emote Slide. I highly doubt Berghy intended for this move to be utilized by controller players like him but as this mechanic is readily available for anyone to use, the chances of it being abused by controller players is high.

But for the intended input, the Emote Slide won’t put an end to the long-lasting debate. If too many use this new movement, the result could be devastating for mouse and keyboard players as controller users will get used to adapting and go straight back to one-clipping.

