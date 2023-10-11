TSM ImperialHal and iiTzTimmy think Apex’s best controller player needs to leave their ALGS team

ImperialHal’s brutal honesty has returned, and this time it’s SEN Rkn is under fire. The debate over Apex Legends’ best controller player continues, but for The Dojo’s iiTzTimmy, XSET Sikezz, and TSM ImperialHal the answer is clear—Koyful is the star but how long will he remain with Sentinels?

The best controller debate is in full swing as rostermania takes over as the transfer window for the Apex Legends Pro League. From Gildersons and Sikezz (previously part of Liquid’s roster) to the highly consistent TSM Verhulst, it’s a new force to be reckoned with that is catching everyone’s eye—Koyful. Part of the Sentinel’s team, Koyful is a rising star at only 16 years old. In regard to skill, Sikezz claims that Koy is “the best controller player to play Apex.”

In a conversation on ImperialHal’s Twitch stream on Oct. 9, he targeted Sentinels IGL Rkn, saying that he wouldn’t play with teammates who “get zero kills in a winner’s bracket.” The general consensus is that Koyful may get dropped by Sentinels despite his talent because they are less likely to drop their IGL than any other player.

With Hal’s larger following, Sikezz and iiTzTimmy debated whether his words have a negative impact on the Apex community, as his opinion on Sentinels and Rkn’s performance in the ALGS could bring a ton of hate Rkn’s way. iiTzTimmy described the “shame” his team should feel when they do not meet the standards in kills that Koyful demonstrates in the ALGS.

With Sentinels’ 27th place on the final day of Year 3 of Pro League, it would be unsurprising if Koyful is picked up by another org that offers a better deal than Sentinels but it appears that Koyful may instead be dropped as fraggers get dropped more than IGLs.

It is believed that Rkn will remain on Sentinels as IGL due to there always being “one person on the team that…has control over the team… no matter how bad their success might be. They always stay on the team because they are the captain,” said ImperialHal. iiTzTimmy continued: “It’s a lot harder to get one person removed who is the leader…especially if the team doesn’t have coaches.”

Similar to mouse and keyboard pros who have to co-IGL like FURIA Abralelie as they may be replaced any moment by young controller players, Koy’s fate remains unknown, but his mechanical skills offer a massive advantage in the lead up to ALGS Y4.

