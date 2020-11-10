The rarest Loba skins in Apex Legends

Loba was released in May 2020 and has already received several exclusive skins.

Since its launch in 2018, Apex Legends has released countless skins. Some were time-limited with seasonal events, while others were obtainable through the battle passes.

Like all of Apex‘s playable characters, Loba joined the game with 15 basic skins, 15 rare, five epic, and four legendary skins—all of which can be purchased at any time in the game menu for crafting materials.

On the other side, she doesn’t have dedicated chromas yet, which usually belong to the category of the rarest skins since they require their Legendary variant and can only be purchased when they rotate in the game’s shop on rare occasions. She also has yet to receive Legendary exclusive skins.

Here is the list of Loba’s rarest skins in Apex Legends.

Torrent (Epic)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Loba received several Epic and Rare-exclusive skins alongside seasonal events. Torrent is one of them. It could be purchased for 1,000 Apex coins in the Aftermarket event, which ran through October 2020, or earned in a random pack for the luckiest players.

Banshee Queen (Epic)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Banshee Queen is Loba’s very first Halloween-themed skin. It could be purchased for 1,500 Apex coins in a bundle with Lifeline Green Widow during 2020’s Halloween event.

Game Master (Rare)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Game Master is one of Loba’s rarest skins because it was only available to Twitch Prime users who subscribed in May 2020. It features a steampunk and aquatic theme.

Huntswoman (Rare)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Steampunk-themed Huntswoman skin celebrated Loba’s release in Apex‘s season five last May. It’s her rarest skin alongside Game Master since it was only available to battle pass owners upon reaching tier 53. It’s also a variant of Game Master.

Pack Hunter (Rare)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This skin was also released at the same time as Loba in Apex Legends. It could be purchased in the store for a limited time and cost 600 Apex coins. The skin features the same aquatic aesthetic as Game Master but with a more fantasy touch.

Elegante (Rare)

Image via Respawn Entertainment

This skin was part of the Dressed to Kill time-limited bundle costing 2,500 Apex coins that featured Loba, Elegante, and the Legendary P2020 skin called Ivory Fang. It was available for one week in July 2020.