The best legends to pair with Vantage, the Survivalist Sniper in Apex Legends

Apex Legends‘ Vantage has made sniping cool again. While much of the game is about fast-paced, run-and-gun action, moving slowly and choosing targets carefully over long ranges does have a place in the meta. The latter style of play is where Vantage shines.

The Survivalist Sniper is best when fighting at a distance, taking out enemies before they even know what hit them. It’s a fighting style that takes time to learn for players who are more used to the likes of Wraith and Octane, but it’s worth getting to know.

Of course, no legend can become a champion on their own. Just like all of Apex‘s characters, Vantage works especially well when paired with a handful of supporting legends. While she can be played effectively alongside most characters, putting her in a squad of legends who complement her long-range abilities make her even more of a threat on the Outlands’ biggest battlefields.

Here are the legends who pair best with Vantage in Apex.

Best legends to pair with Vantage in Apex Legends

Rampart

While Vantage isn’t a defensive legend, she works best when she’s dealing damage from afar with the help of cover. Rampart can provide this cover wherever her squad goes, essentially making her a mobile barrier maker for Vantage. The damage increase granted by Rampart’s Amped Cover can be extremely beneficial for sniper rifles, which already do a lot of damage when they connect.

If a squad decides to push Rampart, she can use Sheila to give Vantage time to flee or get to a more beneficial angle to resume her shots. Vantage doesn’t have to use sniper rifles, but because almost all of her abilities are centered around supporting medium- to long-range fire, you’re not maximizing her potential if you’re not scouting and dealing damage at range. Rampart’s slightly slower and more defensive play style also meshes well with Vantage’s need for deliberate positioning.

Newcastle

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Newcastle pairs well with Vantage for similar reasons as Rampart. His Castle Wall immediately grants Vantage plenty of cover to hide behind and a way to avoid being counter-sniped as she’s taking shots. While it’s most frequently used to barricade his team in as they take on a nearby enemy squad, its tall portions can also be used as peek cover while Vantage scouts the terrain below.

Newcastle may not be able to keep up with some of the faster-paced offensive legends, but he works well with the slower Vantage. He can use his mobile shield to block any wayward shots on Vantage while she gathers intel on faraway enemy positions and shield colors. While he’s not quite as mobile as she is, he can move his shield to make sure she remains covered, even while their squad isn’t actively pushing a team. Whether you want to defend a final ring location or play more defensively from the start, Newcastle and Vantage are a great pair.

Fuse

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Fuse might seem like a surprising companion for Vantage, but the more you think about it, the more it makes sense. Fuse’s Grenadier passive enables him to throw grenades much farther and more accurately than other legends, ensuring that ordinances like Arc Stars hit their mark, even from across the map. If Vantage successfully scouts a team using Spotter’s Lens, Fuse can then bombard them from long range with the host of grenades in his inventory. (If you’re a Fuse player, you should always be packing grenades.)

Fuse’s Knuckle Cluster can be shot as far as his grenades, so he can do the same thing with his tactical. Once Vantage finds a squad that’s holing up in a house or other small interior location, the two of them can work together to chase them out with both grenades and shots from Vantage’s Sniper’s Mark. Fuse doesn’t have as many movement abilities as many other offensive legends, so he’s unlikely to leave Vantage in the dust when rushing into battle. It’s an unusual pair, but it just works.

Seer

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Fellow recon legend Seer doesn’t bring a lot of damage to Vantage’s squad, but he has something that’s arguably more important: utility. While Vantage can scout enemies with Spotter’s Lens, she’s not as good at seeing enemies who are hiding behind walls or inside of buildings. This is where Seer comes in: if his squad suspects that enemies are hiding out somewhere nearby, he can reveal them and flush them out with Focus of Attention. This reveal enables Vantage to land her shots more easily since she’ll already know where to aim.

Seer’s Exhibit ultimate serves the same purpose. Vantage can hit enemies with Sniper’s Mark much more easily when she can see where they’re running and where they’re likely to peek. While Bloodhound also has “wallhack” abilities and can reveal enemy positions, he’s too aggressive and push-heavy for Vantage. Seer is slower and more about the ambush than the rush, making him a better recon choice for the Survivalist Sniper.

Loba

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Loba is useful for just about every legend in the game. Who would pass the chance to easily find their favorite gun and attachments using her Black Market Boutique? While Loba can lend a hand to everyone, she’s especially useful to Vantage because of the latter’s Spotter’s Mark. While Spotter’s Mark works while unarmed, it can also be used with mid- and long-range scopes (the 2x HCOG Bruiser or higher). Black Market Boutique can be used to quickly find a suitable scope and a sniper rifle to match, enabling Vantage to use her abilities with maximum efficiency.

Loba also has a similar tactical to Vantage, allowing them both to obtain better sight lines. Echo Relocation enables Vantage to rocket jump to a higher position, which gives her a better vantage point—pardon the pun. Loba can get to most of the same places with Burglar’s Best Friend, although her teleport is instant rather than over a short duration like Vantage’s. These tacticals aren’t great for escaping enemies; instead, they’re proactive abilities that allow Loba and Vantage to get the jump on foes, something they’re both good at.