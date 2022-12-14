The best Apex Legends skins from 2022

2022 was a landmark year for Apex Legends. The game saw four seasons over the span of 12 months, each of which brought lore developments, new legends, more limited-time modes, balance changes, and more in service of making the game better for all. From the end of season 11, which featured Ash and Storm Point, to the start of season 15, which introduced Catalyst and Broken Moon, 2022 was a year that won’t soon be forgotten.

As with every other year of the game’s history, the development team at Respawn Entertainment also released a huge amount of skins during events, in battle passes, and in the in-game shop. Skins are one of the game’s most popular cosmetics and definitely one of the most visible. In celebration of these fantastic pieces of art, we’re taking a look at 2022’s very best skins across the board.

Here are the best Apex skins from 2022.

Astral Treasure Loba

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Some players are calling this skin one of Loba’s best skins of all time, if not one of the best skins in the game altogether. Astral Treasure is part of the level one premium reward on season 15’s battle pass, and it’s almost worth the price of admission by itself, other cosmetics notwithstanding. It’s hard to see in a still image, but the flecks of light on the skin’s pants and sleeves are animated and cycle through pastel rainbow colors. Despite only being an epic rarity skin, it easily lands a spot on this year’s best skins list.

Jewel of Olympus Horizon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

When it was released, Jewel of Olympus made some players stop and ask, “Who is that legend?” The glimmering gold skin completely changes Horizon’s look into something both high-tech and high-class. Released during the Warriors collection event in season 12, it’s a nice change of pace from the mecha and armor-themed skins that make up the majority of the spacefarer’s other legendary cosmetics. We’re hoping Respawn will use this skin as inspiration for both more Horizon skins and similar skins for other legends in the future.

Broseidon Fuse

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Horizon wasn’t the only legend who got her all-time best skin this year. Broseidon transforms Fuse into a grizzled veteran version of the Greek mythological figure, complete with rows of mines rather than grenades and pointy trident-shaped boots. It’s really the beard that makes the skin great, though: Fuse is no stranger to “silver fox” skins, but this one takes in a whole new direction. Broseidon was originally available as part of the Dark Depths-themed event, but as of this writing, it’s still available to purchase with crafting metals.

Static Spike Wattson

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Static Spike isn’t a new skin design; instead, it’s a Halloween-themed recolor of Cyber Punked, a Wattson battle pass skin from season four that remains one of the community’s favorites. This skin also received a lot of love during the 2022 iteration of Fight or Fright, where it was introduced. It adds spooky spiderwebs to the collar of Wattson’s jacket and gives her orange and black-striped stockings rather than the original skin’s pink shin guards. It’s an adorable skin in its own right and a great way to update a hard-to-find classic.

Mischief Medic Lifeline

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Mischief Medic Lifeline is something of a unique skin. Rather than being released during an event or as part of a battle pass, it was sold in the Apex store after the Family Business Stories from the Outlands video was released in season 13. Mischief Medic recreates Lifeline’s outfit from the video’s heist, complete with her purple Flyer Liars sweatshirt and her Octane-like night vision goggles. It’s a testament to how Apex‘s world of stories, videos, and gameplay are intensely interconnected—and it’s also just a fabulous skin.

Breaking the Law Loba

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Ordinarily, we would avoid putting two skins for the same legend on this list, but excluding Breaking the Law would be, well, a crime. This legendary skin was the premium reward for reaching level 50 on season 12’s battle pass. Because battle pass skins generally aren’t rereleased in their original form after their initial season ends, this skin is now very difficult to find. The skin gives Loba a stylish new hairstyle and decks her out in relatively understated black armor—a chance of pace for the normally-ostentatious character. Even a few seasons after its release, Breaking the Law remains one of Loba’s most popular skins.

Sea Legs Octane

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Who could forget the fun of season 13’s Gaiden event? All of its legendary skins, including the excellent Sea Legs, were based on popular anime characters. This Octane skin takes its cues from One Piece‘s Monkey D. Luffy, and it’s not hard to see the inspiration: Sea Legs’ straw hat, red vest, and jean shorts make him look startlingly like the show’s protagonist. Apex has referenced other pieces of popular culture before in some of its other skins, but Gaiden was the first time the team really went all-in on references—and it paid off.