‘That’s Marvel not Titanfall’: Conduit’s powers have angry Apex Legends fans up in arms

Conduit, the next character joining Apex Legends’ roster, has already sparked a debate among battle royale fans because of her abilities—specifically, the lore reason why she has them, which many see as a complete 180 from Respawn’s “realistic” approach.

Players are less than impressed that Conduit’s lore reveal on Oct. 19 included details about her abilities and how she was bequeathed them after being exposed to radiation.

The biggest issue many had was the method is typically how superheroes and villains get their powers, and Apex “isn’t a Marvel or DC game.” So, having a Legend who got their abilities like this doesn’t fit, they suggested. On top of that, if this really is how Conduit gets her Apex Games abilities, then it’s more than cliche; some players even think it would have easier to say she got struck by lightning or hit by a power line.

All jokes aside, there might be a more rational way she got her abilities, and we have to ask ourselves, did she actually get exposed to radiation? Or did she craft something from the Titan’s battery after it had exploded? It’s possible, and it would be a more ‘realistic’ way for her to get abilities rather than the good old-fashioned Spider-Man method.

It’s not too far-fetched either, seeing as she has a device with her on the Ignite Season page on the official Apex website. But as she does have blue, lightning-like veins, it might be a combination of both ideas. She may have been exposed to radiation and built a device to harness her abilities.

The interesting thing about this debate is if we go after Conduit for her not-so-realistic powers, we should start judging other Legends for the same thing. Wraith’s technology shouldn’t exist in a “hyper-real” world, and Catalyst’s walls certainly shouldn’t be appearing from nothing. Let’s not even get started on bringing Legends back to life.

So, whether Conduit got Peter Parker-ed, built a weapon from a Titan’s battery, or a combination of both, we won’t know her exact Apex abilities or if she belongs in the next Marvel game until the Ignite trailer drops on Oct. 23.

Either way, she should make for an electrifying addition to the Apex Games.

