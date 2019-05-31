Scores and results for the FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends week one

Week one of the FACEIT Pro Series: Apex Legends kicks off today, and as the first tournament officially licensed by Respawn Entertainment and EA Games, fans won’t want to miss out on the action.

Featuring a $50,000 prize pool, the tournament will be played over eight weekly events. It will follow a “pub stomp” format, where teams will compete for points based on their placement and number of kills in each round.

FACEIT Apex on Twitter Our #FACEITApex teams are… *deep breath* @100Thieves @dignitas @Cloud9 @MisfitsGG @TSM @G2esports @Immortals @T1 @TeamLiquid @FNATIC @GenG @NRGgg @theAllianceGG @compLexity @clgaming #FireBeavers Who you got in week 1? 🏆

Teams

A total of 16 Apex Legends teams are participating in the event, and the list of competitors features some of the biggest names in esports, including 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Cloud9, Dignitas, Gen.G, Misfits, and Team Liquid.

Screengrab via FACEIT

Format

The live broadcast is available on FACEIT’s official Twitch channel, but streams can also be watched from the players’ perspectives on their own respective channels.

After today, the tournament will go on a short break until June 14 for the ECS Season 7 CS:GO finals.

Screengrab via FACEIT

Scores