Respawn to hand out Twitch Drops for watching Apex esports, starting with the Winter Circuit Playoffs this month

Players who watch Apex Legends esports will watch the best of the best compete and earn some loot to show off for it as well. Respawn revealed Twitch Drops are coming to Apex, starting with the Winter Circuit Playoffs later this month.

Twitch Drops are exclusive cosmetic items earned by watching eligible broadcasts on Twitch. The first batch of items will drop during the Winter Circuit Playoffs on March 27 and 28 and will award players with four new items for Mirage.

The upcoming set contains a unique kill tracker, exclusive badge, banner pose, and a legendary banner frame for Apex's Holographic Trickster. Players will receive one item per hour watched, and getting the full set only requires watching four hours.

To the viewer go the spoils!



Twitch Drops are coming! These limited-time items will only be available during the ALGS Winter Circuit Playoffs, so you bam-SNOOZE-le, you bam-LOSE-le.



🏅 : https://t.co/uqRQLKe79H pic.twitter.com/cbLHk2vVSa — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 18, 2021

The exclusive set will drop in a specific order. The first reward is the Lifetime Wins tracker after watching the first hour, followed by the Honorable Mention banner badge. Watching three hours of broadcast awards the Number One banner pose, and the motherlode is the legendary Metal Collector banner frame, handed out after watching four hours of broadcast. The rewards will be available on eligible accounts within 24 hours of the event.

It's necessary for users to link their EA and Twitch accounts before receiving the prizes. The official page contains a handy guide on how to do so, as well as a walkthrough on how to check which account is connected.

The Winter Circuit Playoffs will take place on March 27 and 28, but viewers who want to warm up before the broadcast can check out the Last Chance Qualifiers scheduled for this weekend.