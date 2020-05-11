Respawn previews Loba’s full ability kit—and no item is safe

Respawn gave Apex Legends fans a first look at Loba’s abilities today—and it’ll definitely give fans a reason to “smile more.”

The thief’s abilities center around loot, giving you the ability to track the best gear for you and your squad. Pair that with her translocating device that can surprise unsuspecting foes and you got yourself one sneaky and sinister legend.

Meet the best thief in the Outlands—Loba. Her keen eye for valuables allows her to see top-tier loot through walls. Dangerous situations are no issue with her Jump Drive bracelet. And the best gear is yours for the taking with Black Market Boutique.



🐺 : https://t.co/iQF4ogSVH2 pic.twitter.com/926FLBXKiw — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 11, 2020

Loba’s first ability previewed allows her to swipe items right from under her enemies’ noses. This can definitely come in handy if a foe makes it to a supply crate before you do.

The thief’s tactical ability, Burglar’s Best Friend, allows her to teleport to hard-to-reach places or escape trouble instantly. The skill’s range appears to be fairly long, which can help you reposition and sneak up on your opponents easily.

Eye for Quality, Loba’s passive, shows epic and legendary loot through walls. And her ultimate ability, Black Market Boutique, uses her cane as a portable device to teleport nearby loot to you or your squad’s inventory. But legends can only take up to two items at a time.

With season five: Fortune’s Favor debuting tomorrow, Apex fans will have plenty to keep them busy over the next couple of weeks.