Respawn introduces ALGS Summer Circuit

The best teams in the world will compete in an intense competition.

The best Apex Legends players in each region will go head-to-head in the new Apex Legends Global Series Summer Circuit, Respawn announced today. The four-month series will showcase each regional leader competing for their spot in the playoffs and a piece of the $500,000 prize pool.

Apex fans have seen their favorite teams from each region climb to the top of the competition. The Summer Circuit will now put these teams against one another as they fight for their spot in the playoffs in September.

Four Super Regional events are scheduled from June to August, along with a Last Chance Qualifiers event on Aug. 16. The teams that qualify for the playoffs will compete on Sept. 12 and 13.

The Super Regional groupings are as follows:

EMEA: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Americas: North America and South America

APAC South: Greater Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand

APAC North: Japan and Korea

Cash prizes are awarded to the top three teams at each Super Regional event in each regional grouping. The prizes range from $6,000 for first place in America and EMEA to $500 for third place in APAC North and South.

The top 20 teams in the playoffs will receive cash prizes ranging from $36,000 for first place in Americas and EMEA to $300 for 20th place in APAC North and South.

PC players who reach the Gold IV rank in Series 4 Split 1 by June 18 are eligible to register for week one’s regional stages.

The Summer Circuit promises to be an exciting experience for both players and fans, and it should be a nice substitution for in-person tournaments.