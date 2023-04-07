Respawn delays ALGS to fix server instabilities—to the relief of the pros

Fans of the ALGS will have to wait a little longer for a return to action—until the weekend of April 14, to be exact.

The Apex Legends Global Series features the highest level of competition in the game, with players and teams all around the world fighting for limited playoffs spots and the chance to represent their region at the offline LAN events. Unfortunately, the ALGS has been experiencing multiple technical issues lately, with many pros, content creators, and casters calling out the compromised competitive integrity of the Pro League.

To fix the current server issues, the official Apex Esports Twitter announced the delay of the ALGS for EMEA, NA, and APAC N, the three major regions initially set to compete on April 9, 2023. Each region will have their season’s schedule pushed back by a week to accommodate for the server maintenance, with APAC N returning on April 14, and NA and EMEA on April 16. Match Day eight in EMEA and NA will now feature back to back matches on April 29 and 30, while APAC N’s regional final is rescheduled to May 6.

In the past weeks of competition, pros have been subjected to crashing clients, forced disconnections from the server, and more game-breaking bugs. Multiple regions reported problems that plagued match days, forcing in-progress games to be stopped entirely and reset from the beginning. This decision ruined surviving teams’ success, while giving eliminated squads a clean slate to try again in the remake.

Apex has had its fair share of bugs and glitches plaguing the casual and ranked experience, but Pro League matches feature the highest stakes and best competition going head to head with each other. With the servers falling victim to the same issues, many pros voiced their discontent with the ALGS, and how the match quality was not being upheld to a professional standard.

full game crash in both weeks of ALGS + the other 10 insane bugs we are dealing with is peak competitive integrity 😵‍💫 — OXG Hill (@HillCST_) March 18, 2023

Server just crashed while we have god spot. I'm so fucking tilted you don't even know. — SEN Rkn (@rknhd) March 13, 2023

Following the server and broadcast issues, Respawn made an official announcement surrounding the problems, and assured viewers that the server stability issues have been pinpointed, and that they are working towards resolving the issue. However, to monitor the situation, Command Center, the Twitch option to watch multiple teams’ perspective at the same time, was shut down with no date set on the feature’s return.

With no confirmation on the server fixes, many pros called for the delay of the ALGS, hoping to avoid a repeat of the previous weeks. Respawn’s decision to delay the Pro League has been met with universal praise from players and content creators alike for their transparency with the issues and directly answering all previously affected regions with the change in schedule.

Good decision!



Game is literally unplayable at times, hopefully it gets fixed properly before we play again🙏 https://t.co/OQcwCnatPh — Alliance_Hakis (@Alliance_Hakis) April 7, 2023

Season 16 of Apex Legends has introduced the game’s biggest player base, but has also featured the most egregious bugs, with many of these issues now bleeding into the Pro League. With Respawn’s updates on the current issues and their past history in resolving bugs, fans can rest assured that the ALGS will return in a better condition, and as the servers stabilize, can expect the return of Command Center and the full viewing experience once again.



In two weeks, fans of the affected regions can watch the return of the ALGS on the official Twitch and Youtube channels. SA and APAC-S are unaffected by the announcement and retain their schedules, returning on April 14 at 11pm CT for APAC-S on the LongShotGG Youtube channel, and April 15 at 10am CT for SA on the woohoogames Twitch stream.