Rarest Crypto skins in Apex Legends

These are some of the most simple and best skins available in the game today.

One of Apex legends’ newest characters Crypto brings a series of unique abilities to the game.

Like other characters in the battle royale, this skilled hacker has a variety of different looks available offering completely different styles for the player to chose from. From Common to Epic and Mythic skins, Crypto’s looks range from simple color changes to full-on redesigns of the legend.

Here are the rarest of Crypto’s skins in Apex Legends.

The Hired Gun

Crypto Hired Gun – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you’re looking for a polished, yet simple skin for Crypto, this is the one for you. The Hired Gun adds not only a new neat hairstyle but also new clothing for the hacker, opting for a jacket, suit pants, and dress shoes. This skin is a breath of fresh air among many of the skins available in the game. Its simplicity is what makes it stand out. For 1,800 Apex Tokens, this skin is definitely worth its cost.

Devil’s Advocate

Crypto Devil’s Advocate – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Taking on the same character model as The Hired Gun, Devil’s Advocate adds its own unique spin that completely changes the dynamic of the character. What looks to be heavily inspired by Dante from the Devil May Cry franchise, this skin sees a recolor of the jacket in red with black flame decal and a recolor of the pants to maroon with a red flame decal. The other big change to this skin is Crypto’s hair, which is white. The Devil’s Advocate is another simple yet unique skin for Crypto.

Fuzzy Logic

Crypto Fuzzly Logic – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Another alternative color pallet to the hired gun skin, the Fuzzy Logic skin is sure to stand out on the battlefield. Other than the change in hair color and recoloring of his jacket green, the Fuzzy Logic skin doesn’t offer too much else in way of changes. To purchase this skin, you’re going to have to already own The Hired Gun skin and then spend a further 6,500 Legend tokens.

Hype Beast

Crypto Hype Beast – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex does a great job of drawing inspiration from a wide variety of sources when designing skins. From history to pop culture, nothing seems to be off bounds.

The Hype Beast skin looks to have drawn inspiration from modern-day trap and hip-hop culture. Crypto gets a completely unique look with braided hair and a new white, yellow, and purple jacket to go over his tattooed torso. The hacker also boasts a large gold chain around his neck. This skin perfectly captures its source material while keeping it fitting within the game’s established feel. This skin costs 1,800 Apex Tokens or 1,200 crafting material.

The Masked Dancer

Crypto The Masked Dancer – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto’s most unique skin, The Masked Dancer, completely remodels the character’s look and dresses him in a red mask and white textured jacket. Below this jacket, the character is seen to be wearing a multicolored piece of clothing bringing together the look by complimenting the two pieces. As is true with many of his skins, Crypto’s The Masked Dancer skin keeps the look simple while making it feel unique.

Rising Phoenix

Crypto Rising Phoenix – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

As a color variation of The Masked Dancer character model, Rising Phoenix opts for a different color theme, choosing a sunburst orange jacket paired with aqua blue pants. One of Crypto’s more eccentric color choices, Rising Phoenix is a skin you will not see too often in-game.

Totemic Might

Crypto Totemic Might – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The final variation of The Masked Dance, Totem Might, is probably the rarest Crypto skin in the game. To acquire this skin, you had to already own The Masked Dancer and then spend a further 10,500 Legend Tokens. This skin is very unique in its choice of colors, and while it might not be the best for stealth in-game, it will definitely make a statement to your opponents.

Whitelisted Crypto

Crypto White Listed – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Available during the System Override event, Whitelisted Crypto is one of the most aesthetically pleasing skins for Crypto. As the name implies, this skin has a fully white color scheme with black accenting. Crypto’s face is also more cybertronic in this skin, making it a very individual look in comparison to his other skins.

Deadly Byte

Crypto Deadly Style – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

It’s no secret what the inspiration for this skin was. Deadly Bite puts its own spin on the classic vampire look, dressing Crypto in traditional clothing with some added flair. The black and red color scheme is a very popular choice among the community, and it is used extremely well in this skin. This is one of the best Halloween-inspired skins available in the game.

Hack Frost

Crypto Hack Frost – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Another pop culture-inspired skin, Hack Frost is the most drastic change to Crypto’s look of any of his skins. The blue skin, sparkling gold, and silver clothing may not the best choice to remain hidden in your environment but who wouldn’t want to be seen in such a great-looking skin? The attention to detail that has gone in recreating this character inside the game is as good as any other skin available. If you have an opportunity to get your hands on this skin, it will be well-worth the cost as this is easily one of if not the best Crypto skin in the game today.