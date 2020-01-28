Prominent Apex Legends data miner quits leaking information

One of the most impactful data miners in Apex Legends will be stepping back from leaking information about the game for the foreseeable future.
That1MiningGuy revealed that he won’t leak upcoming Apex details earlier today following a discussion that involved Respawn, the developers of Apex. Yesterday, Drew McCoy, the project lead at Respawn, said that leaks are “the absolute worst” on Twitter. “I’ve never worked on a single project where it was purposeful or wanted,” McCoy said.
This prompted a response from That1MiningGuy. He said that he’ll erase all content regarding upcoming leaks if he was told to stop by Respawn. But he claimed that Respawn “encouraged” his leaking, up until yesterday.
In his statement earlier today, That1MiningGuy said that his leaking “gave people something Respawn wasn’t giving them, it was giving them hope. It gave them something to be excited about.” But upon the arrival of season three, he said that his communication with Respawn was halted. This concluded with the leak of Revenant, the game’s upcoming legend.
People in the community have argued that leaks have a place in project design. Esports veteran and commentator Paul “Redeye” Chaloner said that strategic leaks can be used, perhaps to build anticipation and excitement around an upcoming content reveal. “Done right, it really works and there is absolutely nothing wrong with it,” Redeye said.
Although That1MiningGuy has said that he’ll be taking a step back from leaking, there are other data miners who will likely continue. Since data miners find code that’s put into the game’s files, it becomes easy to dissect which content will be included in an upcoming release.