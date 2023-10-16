Post Malone, Apex Legends promise ‘beautiful mayhem’ ahead of season 19

10-time Grammy Award winner Post Malone is up to something with Apex Legends, but for now, it looks like he just needs better teammates.

In a teaser video released by Post on Twitter this morning, the musician is laying on a floor all by his lonesome and begging for a revive. His team is nowhere to be found, so Post may be stuck waiting for a while.

Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/q4OEzyvmUQ — Post Malone (@PostMalone) October 16, 2023

“Get ready for two weeks of beautiful mayhem,” the post from Post reads, teasing some sort of collaborative event in Apex between the rapper and the game, and it’s coming on Nov. 7. The video ends with what looks like a new skin for Octane.

Post’s love for Apex has been evidenced by him squadding up online with beasts like iiTzTimmy and Aceu, while also streaming his own gameplay online. The fun-loving rapper with a positive demeanor is a genuine fan of the battle royale game.

And that makes this event that much cooler. Post is a real fan and player of Apex, and this isn’t just some money-grab collab. Yes, money likely is involved and exchanged hands, but the partnership seems genuine otherwise.

It’s unclear just what the event will entail. At this point, it could be anything from an in-game concert, to a collection of Post-inspired or Post-designed skins, or even something as simple as item bundles in the store hand-picked by the rapper. We should know more soon.

Apex’s Halloween event, Doppelgangers, begins tomorrow and will run until Halloween on Oct. 31. That’s when the current season is set to end, so it’s possible that Post’s event may coincide with the festivities planned for the launch of season 19.

