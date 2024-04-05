Next Apex Legends Ranked Split will roll out ‘shortly’—missing saves still being investigated

After initially postponing the Ranked Split for season 20 of Apex Legends, developer Respawn has told players it will release “shortly”—though has yet to provide a concrete date.

On April 3, Respawn admitted it had to delay the next Ranked Split as a result of the recent update woes that befell Apex Legends. As ardent players are aware, plenty of unlucky individuals recently lost all their progress, including Heirlooms and badges. Though Respawn hastily issued a fix so no one else would be affected, those already impacted are left waiting to have their progress restored.

It has been a tumultuous few months for Apex Legends. Image via Respawn

Season 20’s Ranked Split was meant to roll out earlier this week but, given the situation, Respawn must’ve figured it wouldn’t be fair to reset players’ ranks when so many have lost any and all progress made. It sounds like Respawn may be close to resolving the issue, though, since an April 4 post on its X (formerly Twitter) account stated the Ranked Split “will be rolling out to Apex Legends shortly.”

Exactly what Respawn means by “shortly” isn’t clear; it could arrive in a day or later next week. I have to imagine, at the very least, the Ranked Split will arrive before the end of April, which hopefully means players will have their progress restored very soon too. With any luck, Respawn also won’t have to extend Season 20’s duration to make up for lost time since that would set back whatever plans it has for future seasons.

While Respawn seems to be on top of the issue, it and Apex Legends have been having a rough time of it lately. This past March, as part of the widespread layoffs across the games industry, publisher EA opted to fire several members of the Apex Legends team, after having already let go over 100 of its QA testers in February. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the ALGS regional finals were completely disrupted when participants were hacked mid-match, sparking panic among competitive and casual players alike.

