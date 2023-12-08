Luminosity drops successful ALGS team, fueling speculation it’s entered the Sweet sweepstakes

In a shocking move, EA-partnered ALGS organization Luminosity dropped its Apex Legends roster on Dec. 8, fueling rumors the org may attempt to sign ex-NRG players Sweet and Nafen. If true, this could put them in competition with FaZe Clan, also rumored to want Sweet on their roster.

Luminosity Gaming’s Apex roster, also known as LG Chivas, saw consistent success in Year Three of the ALGS, reaching the LAN finals in every tournament of the season. However, despite their success in 2023, they were unceremoniously dropped from the team they have called home since 2022 today. Players Luis Enrique “Neazul” Ramos Suarez, Saul Ocampo “YanYa” Plascencia, and Alexis “Jaguares” Martinez are now looking for a new organization to represent.

LG needs a new home. Photo via Luminosity Gaming

Reactions from the Apex competitive community were instantly that of disbelief and doubt. ALGS B-stream host and prominent ex-pro player NiceWigg commented that Luminosity’s choice to drop “some of the best players in the world” was “WILD” and “could turn out to be a major L.”

This move will also undoubtedly impact Luminosity’s now previously signed players. Being dropped by a partnered team means they do not have the same funding, and therefore potentially lower salaries, as they would have had before becoming free agents.

Luminosity’s decision also calls into question the accessibility of competitive Apex Legends in Latin America. The competitive community has already been rocked by EA’s decision to remove South America’s Pro League. Luminosity’s roster comprised of Mexican players, who now do not have an organization to represent. Latin American fans will be eager to ensure their pro players remain supported in the scene.

Adding impact to Luminosity’s announcement is the anticipated bidding war between organizations to pick up ex-NRG players Sweet and Nafen, who are both currently free agents alongside their analyst Sven. This trio has an established reputation in the Apex competitive scene following years of success.

Following NRG’s exit from competitive Apex, unending rumors have circulated regarding which lucky organization will sign their players. Also rumored to be entering the Sweet sweepstakes is FaZe Clan, who recently saw their entire roster divided and unsigned following the ousting of Snip3down after a poorly communicated vote. This vote, made by teammates Phony and Frexs, ousted Snip3down and Slurpee from the FaZe Clan ALGS roster, but also left them as free agents.

As a result, FaZe Clan joins Luminosity as being an EA partner with no announced roster. Both organizations could elect to bid for Sweet, Nafen, and analyst Sven. Who will sign them is currently unknown.

However, following FaZe Clan’s roster departure, Snip3down has formed a team with N8V Gaming’s BulletL and former Cloud9 member StayNaughtyy. They are also unsigned, and could re-enter the pro league if signed by Luminosity. Nevertheless, the ex-NRG members’ proven success leads community figures such as JMeyels to suggest that Luminosity would be a better fit for them, as opposed to FaZe Clan with its historic instability.

Whatever happens to Luminosity’s former roster, the previous members of NRG, or FaZe Clan’s ousted players, the Apex Legends offseason clearly remains in full swing.

With the official start of Pro League a little over a month away, plenty of twists, turns, and turmoil are sure to come.