Each new season of Apex Legends brings with it a new wave of content that fundamentally changes how the game is played. Every new season in the game’s history has come with a new playable character for people to try out, and there are new cosmetics, new game modes, and new maps that enter the game periodically as well.

For a while, that also meant new weapons coming to the game, as new guns fairly regularly entered the game in seasonal updates. That hasn’t been the case for a while, however, as the last three seasons have come and gone without a new weapon being added to the game. The last “new” gun in Apex was the CAR SMG, which went live in season 11.

That was nearly a full year ago, the longest period of time that Apex has gone without a new gun added to the game. Now, season 15 is only days away, with another new map and a new character for people to try out. But many Apex fans only have one question on their mind: Will there finally be a new gun to use as well?

If you’re looking for weapon answers, we’ve got you covered to the best of our ability in the guide below.

Is there a new gun in season 15 of Apex Legends?

We can’t say for certain whether there will be a new weapon or not in season 15. But right now, it looks like the most likely answer is no, there won’t be a new gun in the game next season.

Usually, new weapons make appearances in the trailers leading up to a season launch. The last four weapons to enter the game (the CAR, the Rampage LMG, the Bocek Bow, and the 30-30 Repeater) were all featured in their respective season’s launch trailers. But season 15’s Stories from the Outlands trailer, launch trailer, and gameplay trailer have all come and gone without any glimpse of a new weapon.

Of course, Respawn could always surprise players by dropping a new weapon without any warning. But usually, the devs like to show off new guns as a way to build more hype for a new season. Not seeing any new weapon in the trailers shown so far make it seem like we’re most likely in for another season without a new gun.

This article will be updated as more news on season 15 becomes available.