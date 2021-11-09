How to watch NRG Sweet’s $10,000 Apex Invitational on Storm Point

Pro Apex Legends players will test out the competitive potential of season 11’s new map this week. On Nov. 6, NRG’s Sweet announced a $10,000 invitational tournament that will take place on Storm Point.

The competition takes place tomorrow, on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 6pm CT. It’s sponsored by the popular aim-training program Aim Lab.

Happy to announce that @aimlab and I have created the Sweet Invitational. 20 invited squads battle it out for $10,000 in Storm Point. November 10th. You don't want to miss this. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Q2QYwWRwnh — sweet (@sweetdreamsh1) November 7, 2021

A complete list of the invited teams and their rosters isn’t yet available, but many of the teams have already been announced on social media. NRG’s Christopher “Sweet” Sexton, the host of the event and one of the best players in the game at the moment, is playing with fellow Pro League player Team Liquid’s Brandon “FunFPS” Groombridge and Zeroplus, another ALGS veteran.

Cloud9’s Mac “Albralelie” Beckwith is playing with his former teammate on TSM’s competitive roster, Jordan “Reps” Wolfe, and thekine, a popular Apex streamer. Other popular pros are playing in Sweet’s tournament as well, like TSM’s Phillip “ImperialHal” Dosen and Complexity’s Ryan “Reptar” Boyd.

While $10,000 isn’t a gigantic purse for an Apex tournament these days, Sweet’s Invitational will be the competitive community’s first look at high-stakes play on Storm Point.

So far, reactions to the map have been mainly positive. In a recent poll conducted by the veteran Apex caster Jon “Falloutt” Kefaloukos, the vast majority of respondents favored the idea of Storm Point being added into ALGS play. But it remains to be seen whether the map will thrive in a tournament format, and tomorrow’s lobby, filled with some of the best players in the ALGS, should be an excellent test of its viability.