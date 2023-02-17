How to watch Apex Legends’ Twitch Rivals TDM Drop In tournament

Some of the biggest names on Twitch are dropping in for some good old-fashioned Team Deathmatch, but not in a game you’d expect.

Apex Legends just introduced the classic mode to the battle royale favorite this week, and Twitch Rivals has partnered up with Respawn Entertainment to celebrate the mode with the Apex Legends TDM Drop In.

We are more than ready for this Twitch Rivals: Apex Legends TDM Drop In.@aydan, @Tfue, @LuluLuvely, @iiTzTimmy Are you? 😏



📅 Friday, Feb 17 at 3pm PT

In a twist on the normal Apex formula, it’s all about gun skill and slaying power. Forget about looting and drop zones, this TDM tournament will show off who on Twitch has the best shot in Apex—and there are plenty of candidates for those bragging rights.

Here’s how to tune in for the celebratory, big-money TDM event.

How to watch Apex Legends’ TDM Drop In tournament

As you may expect, the Twitch Rivals channel is the place to be for the event. ParallaxStella, NiceWigg, and RaynDay will be commentating and hosting the event while jumping back and forth between perspectives. The tournament begins on Feb. 17 at 5pm CT.

All of the competitors will also be found streaming their own perspectives within the Apex Legends category on Twitch, so viewers can browse around and find which streamer’s POV they would like to watch from there.

Apex Legends TDM Drop In format

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The format for the event is somewhat unique. Sixteen trios will be divided into two groups, with eight teams per group. Phase one of the event will be a round-robin format, where teams will play seven rounds of matches.

One trio will face off against another and play a best-of-one in Apex’s new Team Deathmatch mode. After the winners are determined through their overall win-loss record in round robin, the tournament moves to a single-elimination bracket, where the top four teams from each group will face off.

Apex Legends TDM Drop In tournament participants

Here’s who’s confirmed to be taking part in the event:

aceu

iiTzTimmy

LuluLuvely

sweetdreams

Aydan

NICKMERCS

HusKerrs

Snip3down

Zemie

Apryze

lyric

72hrs

LEGIQN

Babynikki

firedragon

ClutchBelk

assaultszn

BasexGodXenoN

Apex Legends TDM Drop In tournament prizing

Screengrab via Twitch Rivals

Big money is on the line in the tournament, including a first-place price of $45,000 for the winning team and payouts all the way through the top five squads. That’s $7,500 per player for winning the grand prize, which is not too bad for a Friday evening.

But there’s also prizing for teams whether they win or lose in the round-robin portion of the tournament. A win will result in $300 per player, while losing a round will still earn the streamers $125 per player.

There’s also a $1,000 prize for the players who have the highest kills-per-round in the round-robin portion of the tournament, so the incentive to frag out in a big way is there.