How to report a player who’s cheating in Apex Legends

Every battle royale comes with its fair share of cheaters—and Apex Legends is no exception.

Since the game launched in 2019, thousands of players have been caught using cheats and hacks to gain an unfair advantage. These cheats include illegal software such as aimbots and wallhacks.

If you ever suspect that someone is a cheater, you should report them as soon as possible.

There are a couple of ways to do this, but the best and the easiest method can be found in-game.

While in a match, bring up the menu (tab on PC, Options on PlayStation, and Menu on Xbox), open the Squad tab, select the warning symbol (“!” inside a triangle) under the player you want to report, choose if you’d like to report the player for cheating, and click Submit.

To confirm your suspicions, you can also report a player while spectating them.

If you miss the opportunity in-game, you can report players via the EA website. Click the link and you’ll be taken to a form that will ask you to fill in various details, including the cheater’s ID, before elaborating on your report. If you recorded the incident, you can upload the footage and submit it to better help your case.