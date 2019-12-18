How to qualify for the Apex Legends Global Series

The Apex Legends Global Series is a collection of competitive events that aims to bring together contenders of all levels from around the world on the PC platform.

Respawn Entertainment plans to initially feature 12 global live events throughout 2020, with the first online tournament kicking off on Jan. 25. The first major event will then take place on March. 13. Altogether, there will be a prize pool of more than $3 million.

The Apex Global Series will be split into four subsections: online tournaments, challenger events, premier events, and majors.

The online tournaments are the starting point for players and the place to qualify for live events.

The challenger events will focus on regional competitions, giving local talent a platform to prove themselves.

The premier events will feature the best online competitors from each region, with the top performers earning points and advanced placement invitations to majors.

Finally, the majors are the flagship EA live events where the best teams around the world will compete for the largest prize pools throughout the year.

Eligibility requirements

Each competitor must meet the full eligibility requirements.

PC player.

Be the minimum age required to own an EA account in their region.

Have a valid EA account.

Have a valid Battlefy account.

In Russia and South Korea, competitors must be 18 or older.

In Japan, competitors must be 17 or older.

In the rest of the world, players must be 16 or older.

Competitors under the age of majority must have a parent or legal guardian accompany them to any live events.

Competitors must register their valid EA Account for eligibility and accept the Official Rules and any event-specific rules.

Eligible countries

To be eligible to participate in the Apex Global Series, all competitors have to be a legal resident of one of the countries listed below.

Argentina

Australia

Austria

Belarus

Brazil

Bulgaria

Canada

Chile

China

Colombia

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Egypt

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong, SAR, PR China

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Israel

Italy

Japan

Kuwait

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Qatar

Romania

Russian Federation

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

United Kingdom

United States of America

Vietnam

How to register

To register to be considered for eligibility for the Apex Global Series, competitors can sign in or create a Battlefy account. They can do this by clicking here. Once they’ve logged in or signed up, they should link their EA account with their Battlefy account, and finally, create a team here.