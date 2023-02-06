How to play Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends

Team Deathmatch (TDM) is the newest feature of Apex Legends. The long-awaited game mode has been a part of countless multiplayer titles for years and legends across the globe have been waiting for it to make its way onto the FPS since 2019.

With Apex season 16 rolling in next week, there’s a series of major changes that’ll rock the fast-paced battle royale experience to its core, including Team Deathmatch.

The new game mode provides an even faster game style where Apex players can feel free to mess around, build their gunplay skills, and not be terrified of being booted straight to the game over screen after one death like in battle royale.

How do I play Team Deathmatch in Apex Legends?

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex Team Deathmatch will be easy to jump right into when it goes live with season 16. As you get into the lobby, you’ll see your legend sitting there waiting to do something. Usually, it’ll say “Trio” down the bottom left-hand corner of your screen, above where you click “Ready.”

Click where it would usually say “Trio” and the game select menu will appear. This is where you’ll see the Team Deathmatch selection appear. Click on “Team Deathmatch” and you’ll be in the queue for the game mode. All you have to do next is click “Ready” and then you’ll be placed in the queue to join a TDM in Apex.

It’s as simple as that, you’ll be training your aim in no time. Just don’t learn any bad habits, as they will transfer to your high-stakes Apex battle royale lobbies too.