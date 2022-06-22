With the popularity of tournaments like the Apex Legends Global Series, many Apex players get to see the benefits of one of the game’s most important and most exclusive features: the custom game. Custom lobbies are the tool by which tournament organizers create and run games where only invited teams can participate.

Custom lobbies aren’t only for professional players in tournaments, however. You might have also seen them used by streamers and other Apex content creators for their own purposes, whether that’s a tournament of their own, or people creating their own unique ways to play Apex.

Still more people find use for their own custom Apex games, from pros in a lobby by themselves trying to work out different ways to move around a map to any number of grassroots competitions.

Whatever the reason you may want to create a custom lobby of your own, it’s clear there are plenty of possibilities once you get into one. Here’s everything to know about creating your own custom game in Apex.

How to create and play a custom game in Apex Legends

The first thing players should know when they’re trying to create their own custom game in Apex is that these private lobbies aren’t available to everyone. While it may seem so, since Respawn added support for the custom match system to replace the old private match system in season 13, players still need a code to access a custom match, whether they’re trying to play in someone else’s custom game or create their own.

For players trying to create their own custom games or run their own tournaments, they’ll need to contact EA to request their own access code. To do so, there’s also plenty of stipulations that you’ll need to agree to, all of which can be found on the Apex website.

If you’re playing in a tournament run by someone else, you still need a code to get into the custom game. You just don’t need to worry about requesting access from EA, as the tournament organizer should already have their own code and will distribute it to players.

Once you have a code, as a player or as someone creating their own custom game, you need to find the place to enter it. Once you’ve opened Apex, select a new game mode in the bottom left corner of the screen. When the game modes menu opens up, you should notice a small podium icon in the top right corner of the menu.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Select this option, since it’s how to get into a custom game. Once you’ve selected this icon, the game should prompt you for a password to join a private tournament.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Enter the password you received from either EA or from the tournament organizer. From there, things should be fairly self-explanatory. If you’re in your own custom game, you can assign yourself to a team, select the rules and map the game will run on, and start the game at any time. If you’re participating in someone else’s tournament, an admin will usually assign you to the correct team, and you just have to wait for the people running the tournament to start things up.