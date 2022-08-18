How to claim Prime Gaming Apex Legends skins

Every month, Apex Legends and Prime Gaming introduce free rewards for players who connect their Prime Gaming account with their EA account. These rewards include skins for characters and weapons, as well as banner frames that can be used in-game. Often, these skins become some of the rarest in the game since no Prime Gaming skin has ever returned to the Apex Store. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

This month, the collaboration features a bundle for the newest character in Apex, Vantage. Transforming Vantage into the consummate scout complete with plenty of badges, players can grab the Epic rarity skin for free.

In addition to the Troop Leader Vantage skin, the bundle also comes with a matching Flatline skin, Overachiever, and banner frame, All Patched Up. The Overachiever covers the Flatline in scout badges that Vantage would undoubtedly have earned had she not grown up in almost complete and total isolation, while All Patched Up keeps the badge and color theme with the other skins in the bundle and adds a flag and climbing ropes.

Since Vantage is still new to the game, this month’s Prime Gaming bundle introduces a cool new skin for a character that doesn’t have many of them yet. If you’re looking for a skin that will help you stand out on the battlefield, this one does the trick. But unlocking these rewards can be a little tricky if you’ve never done it before.

How to claim Prime Gaming bundles in Apex

The first thing players need to do to claim a free Prime Gaming bundle is have an Amazon Prime account. If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can then link that Prime account to your EA account. This can be done on the Apex Legends page on Prime Gaming’s website. In the upper left-hand corner of the page, players can select a drop-down info tab labeled “Instructions.” In the Instructions drop down, there’s a link players can use to link their accounts.

It’s important that players use the EA account that’s linked to the platform on which they play Apex for players to get their Prime Gaming rewards. When the page prompts you to log into your EA account, make sure you log in using your platform of choice in the button options below the username and password fields.

Once you’ve made sure that your EA account is attached to the platform that you play Apex on, you just need to finish the account-linking process, and then go back to the Prime Gaming Apex page and hit the “Claim” button for the month. Your rewards should automatically appear in your game, and you’ll get a confirmation screen when you’ve opened Apex and entered the lobby thanking you for playing with Prime Gaming.

If your game is already open when you claim your Prime Gaming rewards, you might need to restart the game for the rewards to actually appear. If your rewards still aren’t appearing after restarting, check your EA account connections and make sure it’s connected to the platform on which you play Apex.