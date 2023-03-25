How much money has Apex Legends made?

Apex Legends has come a long way since its surprise release in 2019. And the game looks plenty different since then, with its cast of legends more than doubling in size, new weapons and maps shifting and changing how the game is played, and more pumped out over its four years of existence.

As a free-to-play game, Apex has succeeded much in the same vein as other such live service games before it by presenting players with all the tools they need to play and enjoy the base version and then giving them cosmetic and other customization options that they can choose to play for. Microtransactions in video games will always be a hot-button issue for many players, but they’re also the reality of how a game like Apex keeps succeeding and bringing new content for its players to enjoy. But just how much money is Apex Legends making on a regular basis?

It’s a little difficult to tell, as players only get infrequent updates on Apex‘s earnings via publicized reports that publisher EA makes to its shareholders. Even then, getting exact numbers on how much money Apex has made can be difficult. Only one thing is certain: the game has done very, very well over the years.

Apex Legends total earnings to date (2023)

The only thing we know for certain is the amount of money that Apex has made over the course of its existence can be measured in billions of dollars. The last time EA pulled back the curtain on the total amount the game has made was in May 2022, when the publisher revealed that the game surpassed $2 billion in earnings. As that announcement came almost a full year ago, there’s a decent chance that the game is on its way to pass the $3 billion mark sometime in 2023.

That said, it’s a little bit difficult to determine just how well Apex has done over the course of the last year, as many video game studios and esports org have experienced a bit of an economic downturn. EA shuttered a quality assurance division devoted to Apex and laid off all of its contract workers there, and also shut down Apex Legends Mobile after the game reportedly brought in about $40 million in 2022.

On the other hand, Apex is in the midst of one of its most successful seasons ever as far as player count goes, with the game breaking its concurrent player record multiple times on Steam, and Respawn even recently opened an entirely new studio devoted to Apex, increasing the number of studios working on the game to three.

While most industries seem to be preparing for a possible recession, it also seems that Apex remains one of EA’s most important properties alongside other massive live service titles like FIFA Ultimate Team. And if Respawn and EA are still invested in increasing their worker capacity on the title, it’s likely that we’ll hear about even bigger earnings numbers soon.