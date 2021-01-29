How many people are playing Apex Legends?

The number just keeps going up.

When Apex Legends released in February, no one really knew how it would perform in an already over-saturated battle royale genre. Within days of its launch, however, it was apparent that the game was an instant hit.

In the opening three days of the game’s release, people rushed to download the new battle royale—millions of people, to be exact. After 72 hours, 10 million people had downloaded Respawn Entertainment’s latest game. For comparison, it took Fortnite two weeks to reach 10 million unique downloads.

One week after Apex’s release, Respawn CEO Vince Zampella gave an official update on the game’s player count. The 10 million downloads had more than doubled, reaching 25 million within the first week. And at Apex’s one-month anniversary? The number doubled again, and the battle royale logged a total of 50 million downloads.

Since the early milestones, many things have changed in the game. Kings Canyon is no longer Apex’s sole map, and there have been eight new Legends added to the game, including season eight's new hero, Fuse.

Over the past months, Respawn has taken steps to beef up the battle royale’s anti-cheat system to address the onslaught of hackers—one of the game’s major downfalls—and has banned thousands of players.

A lot has changed in Apex since its release, but what about its player count?

In October 2019, Respawn announced that Apex reached a new milestone. The battle royale officially logged 70 million players, more than 20 million additional players since March. The number may not be as high as Fortnite’s 200 million unique download count, but it’s still impressive.

Now that Apex is available on Steam, as well as Origin and consoles, the player count has a new wrinkle. On Jan 29, 2021, Apex reached its highest peak on Steam with 123,827 players playing at one time.

The game averages around 60,000 to 70,000 players on a daily basis on Steam, with routine peaks above or around 100,000 players at peak play time. This puts Apex in the top-10 of Steam's most-played games.

That's not all—according to PlayerCounter.com, with all platforms combined, Apex Legends regularly has around one million players online. And with crossplay enabled, all of those players can play together across PC and console.