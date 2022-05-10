How do you check the Apex Predator leaderboard in Apex Legends?

Apex Legends‘ season 13 has just begun, which means it’s time to dive into Storm Point’s new POI, give Newcastle a spin, and most importantly, grind back to the top of the ranked leaderboard. All players’ ranks have been reset as part of the new season, which means everyone’s starting in either rookie or bronze and attempting to climb their way up to Predator.

Whether you’re looking for your next rival or just want to know who the highest-ranked Apex players in the world are, you’ll want to take a look at the Apex Predator leaderboards, which provide a live look at the top 750 players on each server region at any given time. It’s data that’s important to keep up with throughout the season if you hope to reach the top.

Third-party strengths

While many other games, including Overwatch, have an in-game way to access official leaderboards, Apex Legends offers no such method. Respawn doesn’t operate an official Apex Predator leaderboard and there’s no way to find that information in the game itself, so interested fans will need to visit a third-party tracker site that keeps up with players’ rank changes.

One such site is Tracker Network, which features stats from games like Fortnite, VALORANT, and Halo Infinite, among other titles. Its Apex section shows which players are ranked the highest in North America based on a variety of factors, including rank score, kills, damage, headshots, and more. Many of the listed players have linked Twitch channels, Twitter accounts, and other social media that interested fans can visit.

Tracker Network also features stats for Arenas alongside battle royale, so players who are interested in reaching Predator in the game’s relatively new three-vs-three mode can see who they need to beat to make it to the top.

It’s disappointing that Respawn hasn’t yet implemented a first-party way to view the Predator rank list either inside or outside the game. Fans who want to see this feature should suggest it on EA’s official community forums or post about it on social media. If the development team sees that enough players are interested, they might implement a visible leaderboard in the future.