HisWattson completes latest hardcore ranked challenge in Apex Legends

"I don't want to kill you. But, you're in my way."

Apex Legends is a battle royale game with an immensely competitive ranked league. In this game mode, you’ll play with and fight against others of a similar level. And hopefully, you’ll rank up. As you climb the competitive ranks, the matches become more challenging, fast-paced, and generally a bloodbath.

While many players struggle to hit Diamond, for some pro players like Jacob “HisWattson” McMillin, who is currently playing for FURIA Esports, climbing the ranks in Apex is easy and not challenging at all.

For fun, he decided to solo queue from Bronze to Masters, but with no armor, helmet, knockdown shield, or backpack. And he limited his inventory too.

Solo Queue from Bronze to Masters with no Armor, Helmet, Knockdown shield, or Backpack 💀 @PlayApex pic.twitter.com/Na8fjmH1mt — FURIA HisWattson (@HisWattson) March 16, 2023

For most of his games, HisWattson played Loba, according to Apex Legends Status, with Valkyrie, Bloodhound, and Seer thrown into the mix. What makes his Legend pick so interesting is Loba isn’t the most highly sought-after Legend, nor has she received any direct buffs in the last few Apex patches.

Wraith, Pathfinder, and Octane are three of the most popular Legends, while Loba only has a pick rate of 4.4 percent. But with her ability to teleport and loot objects from a small vicinity, she can be an excellent champion for getting out of tricky situations, which is what HisWattson found himself in many times during this speed run.

Not only was this stream fun to watch, but it shows HisWattson is incredibly talented at Respawn’s battle royale and is truly in a league of his own.