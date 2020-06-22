Apex Legends has a bunch of different skins on offers for its many guns to customize your experience.

Legendary weapon skins, the rarest of all the skin types, are a good way to customize your weapons with more alluring looks. The Legendary Skins also sometimes change the shape of the weapon to reflect its new look.

While opposing players might be more interested in shooting you than looking at your gun, however, it still a nice thing to have—so long as you can afford one.

Every weapon has four Legendary Skins that can be found in loot boxes, bought, crafted, or found in season pass rewards. Let’s check them out.

Assault Rifles

VK-47 Flatline

G7 Scout

Hemlok Burst AR

R-301 Carbine

Havoc Rifle

Sub Machine Guns

Alternator SMG

R-99 SMG

Prowler Burst PDW

Light Machine Guns

Devotion LMG

M600 Spitfire

L-STAR EMG

Sniper Rifles

Longbow DMR

Triple Take

Kraber .50-CAL Sniper

Charge Rifle

Sentinel

Shotguns

EVA-8 Auto

Peacekeeper

Mastiff Shotgun

Mozambique Shotgun

Pistols

P2020

RE-45 Auto

Wingman

