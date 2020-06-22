Apex Legends has a bunch of different skins on offers for its many guns to customize your experience.
Legendary weapon skins, the rarest of all the skin types, are a good way to customize your weapons with more alluring looks. The Legendary Skins also sometimes change the shape of the weapon to reflect its new look.
While opposing players might be more interested in shooting you than looking at your gun, however, it still a nice thing to have—so long as you can afford one.
Every weapon has four Legendary Skins that can be found in loot boxes, bought, crafted, or found in season pass rewards. Let’s check them out.
Assault Rifles
VK-47 Flatline
G7 Scout
Hemlok Burst AR
R-301 Carbine
Havoc Rifle
Sub Machine Guns
Alternator SMG
R-99 SMG
Prowler Burst PDW
Light Machine Guns
Devotion LMG
M600 Spitfire
L-STAR EMG
Sniper Rifles
Longbow DMR
Triple Take
Kraber .50-CAL Sniper
Charge Rifle
Sentinel
Shotguns
EVA-8 Auto
Peacekeeper
Mastiff Shotgun
Mozambique Shotgun
Pistols
P2020
RE-45 Auto
Wingman