Here are all of Horizon’s legendary and epic skins in Apex Legends season 7

The astrophysicist wears more than lab coats and space suits.

If you’re looking to ditch Horizon’s space suit for some new garb, you’re in luck.

Apex Legends‘ upcoming character manipulates gravity and is a lovable, but odd, scientist—understandable considering she was trapped in space for nearly a year. Players excited to suck enemies into a black hole will get their wish soon. And with all the stellar skins Horizon’s getting, you’ll be able to do that in style.

Here are all of the astrophysicist’s legendary and epic skins.

Legendary skins

Solaris

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Terra Nova

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Dark Matter

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Golden Boson

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Neon Stardust (Store purchase: Horizon launch bundle)

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Epic skins

Hack the System

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Daemon Hunter

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

User Friendly

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Heat Sync

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Fiber Optics

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Apex season seven, Ascension, kicks off on Nov. 4, including Horizon, new map Olympus, and a fresh battle pass.