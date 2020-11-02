Here are all of Horizon’s legendary and epic skins in Apex Legends season 7

If you’re looking to ditch Horizon’s space suit for some new garb, you’re in luck.
Apex Legends‘ upcoming character manipulates gravity and is a lovable, but odd, scientist—understandable considering she was trapped in space for nearly a year. Players excited to suck enemies into a black hole will get their wish soon. And with all the stellar skins Horizon’s getting, you’ll be able to do that in style.
Here are all of the astrophysicist’s legendary and epic skins.
Legendary skins
Solaris
Terra Nova
Dark Matter
Golden Boson
Neon Stardust (Store purchase: Horizon launch bundle)
Epic skins
Hack the System
Daemon Hunter
User Friendly
Heat Sync
Fiber Optics
Apex season seven, Ascension, kicks off on Nov. 4, including Horizon, new map Olympus, and a fresh battle pass.