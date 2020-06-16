It’s a good day to be Gibraltar main. Gibraltar’s Twitch Prime skin is now available for Apex Legends players.

Gibraltar is the latest legend to receive their own Twitch Prime skin. Gibraltar’s new Tribal Instinct skin features a purple outfit with neon green accents. There are also smaller patterns scattered around the skin that add to the cybernetic theme. Gibraltar has new details on his face, too, which give him a robotic feel similar to his System Override event skin.

Link your #TwitchPrime account now through July 20 and unlock the Tribal Instinct Gibraltar skin. Your enemies aren't gonna know what hit 'em. 😎



👉 : https://t.co/HMPynZFJaN pic.twitter.com/pMc4mi1w8T — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) June 16, 2020

Gibraltar’s Twitch Prime skin was discovered by data miners in May. The data miners also found a Bloodhound Twitch Prime skin and an earlier version of the Tribal Instinct outfit. The original design was called “Inspector Gibraltar” and appeared to be a reference to Sherlock Holmes, but the only part that stayed the same on the Tribal Instinct outfit is the plaid chest area.

Bloodhound’s outfit was originally supposed to match Gibraltar’s. Bloodhound would have likely filled the Dr. Watson role. This concept seems to have been scrapped, but fans can still likely expect Bloodhound to be the next in line for a Twitch Prime skin. An official date for the skin’s release has not been established, but fans can likely expect it in mid-to-late July.

Players can claim Gibraltar’s skin until July 20 through their Twitch account. Loba’s Game Master Visual will be available until June 16, so players have a short window to claim both items.