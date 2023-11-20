Gamebreaking Apex Legends invisibility exploit is ruining season 19 ranked

An exploit is running rampant in Apex Legends ranked lobbies, and it’s ruining the game.

Dubbed the “invisibility exploit,” this exploit happens when a Revenant’s prestige skin finisher gets canceled the moment the downed opponent gets devoured by Revenant’s body. This, for some reason, turns the player who was about to die invisible.

The most consistent way to pull this off is to queue as a six-man team in ranked. Once in the same game with the other squad, the two squads meet up and they turn each other invisible with the Revenants from their teams. This is popular with boosters as there’s no counterplay and it’s undetectable by Seer and Bloodhound’s abilities.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 18, a streamer named Stormen encountered this bug. Since there’s no counterplay against this exploit, players are understandably frustrated. One player in the comment section seems to have lost hope, saying “One more season guys. Just one more season. It’ll change. It’ll be good.”

Respawn has yet to acknowledge the exploit, and even checking the bug tracker Trello board reveals nothing about it. This kind of exploit should be immediately addressed by the dev team as this can potentially dissuade players from playing the game.

Even if we were to ignore the exploit, players aren’t allowed to stat pad. Boosting is considered stat padding since the player being boosted is contracting other players to artificially increase their rank. All of these are bannable offenses, and seeing the devs not take this seriously can be a huge deterrent.

We reached out to EA for comment regarding the exploit.