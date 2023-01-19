‘Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room’ in Apex Legends? Here’s what to do

Running into an error is going to be the last thing on your agenda while trying to log into Apex Legends. From server-related errors to random crashes, there are various errors that prevent players from enjoying Apex, and “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room” is one of them.

The Engine Error is generally reported by PC players, and it appears right after Apex crashes. While some players have been able to quickly launch Apex again to jump back into their match, some were forced to abandon their existing matches due to the error.

Despite being around for a while, the Engine Error has scarcely appeared from time to time, and it was acknowledged by Respawn Entertainment on Jan. 19, 2023.

The @PlayApex team is currently working through an issue where players are encountering a pop-up reading "Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room".



We're hopeful that we'll have some sort of resolution for this in the morning and will check back in here with more info then. — Respawn (@Respawn) January 19, 2023

Can you fix the “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room” in Apex Legends?

Players can only fix the “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room” temporarily in Apex Legends. There isn’t a permanent solution at the moment.

Restart your PC.

Open up storage space.

Close some of the resource-heavy background programs.

The three methods above have been working as temporary fixes to get rid of the “Engine Error – UI Images Ran Out of Room.” For a permanent fix, Respawn will need to get to the bottom of this error and roll out a patch that solves the error for good.

When the developers finally crack down on the error, they’re likely to release a statement on Twitter and community forums.